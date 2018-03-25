Call for Lincolnshire Volunteers to record sightings of Britain’s mammals

Wildlife charity People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) is calling for volunteers to take part in its annual Living with Mammals survey.

Members of the public are invited to survey a garden or local green space once a week between Monday, March 26, and Sunday, June 24, and recording the wild mammals they see.

PTES is keen to hear from anyone in the UK who can give up some of their time this spring to help spot the likes of the Mrs Tiggywinkle and Fantastic Mr Fox.

Volunteers can choose any green space to survey: this could be a rural or urban garden, an allotment, a park, or a green space near to work, as long as the site is within 200 metres of a building. Once a suitable space has been identified, visit the PTS website each week, and record any sightings of mammals, or the signs they leave behind, such as droppings or footprints.

Volunteers can submit their findings online at www.ptes.org/lwm, which is also home to a guide on how to spot mammals, and how to tell a pine marten from a polecat, if you’re lucky enough to see one!

Many of Britain’s mammals, including hedgehogs, foxes, grey squirrels and bats, are typically found in household gardens, recreational areas, cemeteries and brownfield sites, but other green spaces close to buildings may also provide a home to them.

David Wembridge, Surveys Officer at PTES explains: “Understanding how wildlife in our towns and cities is changing is essential in supporting our wild neighbours such as foxes, rabbits and hedgehogs. We’ve always shared our green spaces with wildlife, so by counting the number of mammals each spring, we can tell where conservation efforts are needed most. By identifying population trends, finding pockets where certain species are thriving or under pressure, we can ultimately encourage biodiversity around us.”

To take part in PTES’ 2018 Living with Mammals survey, register online at www.ptes.org/lwm. The survey can also be completed via a printed pack, which can be sent to your door. Just contact LwM@ptes.org to find out how.

• If you want to support PTES’ ongoing conservation work but can’t commit to taking time out mammal watching each week, you can donate £3 by texting ‘PTES18 £3’ to 70070.