A wild time at Trust in Spilsby and other highlights from villages

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust - Spilsby Area Branch held a coffee morning which attracted new members - and raised £130 for the trust. The meeting was held at Franklin Hall, in Spilsby, and featured an array of cakes made my members. Branch chairman Stef Round said: “It was great to see different people with an interest in wildlife come along on the day.” The group’s next event is an illustrated talk on wild orchids by Geoff Espin. This takes place on Thursday, March 1, at 7.30pm in the Franklin Hall. Pictured above are trust members Sue Oliver, left, and Stef Round.

BRatoft

Eucharist

There is a Eucharist service at St Peter and Paul Church Bratoft this Sunday, February 11, at 11am.

Burgh le Marsh

Ladies lite lunch

Women of all ages are invited to Burgh Baptist Church on Saturday, February 17, at 12.30pm to enjoy a tasty lunch and an informal health talk with Q&A by a registered nurse.

Ladies Lite Lunch is sponsored by Parish Nursing.

More details are available from Mandy on 810928.

Baptismal service

All are welcome to the Sunday service on February, 11, at 10.30 am at Burgh Baptist Church which will feature two believers’ baptisms.

Cake and refreshments will be served afterwards.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

Knit and Natter

Knit and Natter is a great opportunity to meet new friends while improving your needlework or sharing your skills with others.

All are welcome every Thursday from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Church.

More details are available from Colin on 811260

Dance

You can dance yourself fit at the Baptist Church on Wednesday afternoons from 2-3pm.

Then if you are still feeling energetic you can step lively for Line Dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners tuition is available.

More details are available from Jane on 810105.

Debt

Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre has trained advisors to offer free advice ranging from simple budgeting to cases of insolvency including debt relief orders, individual voluntary arrangements, and bankruptcy.

To arrange a free confidential interview and see if they can help call 01754 811595.

Line

Learn to Line Dance, a new beginners class is held on Mondays from 1.30-2.30pm, with an improvers session from 2.30-3.30pm at Burgh Methodist Church, in Jacksons Lane.

For more infomation, call 01754 811505.

Meeting

Meeting Point for those who are bereaved, lonely or just wanting a friendly chat meets on Wednesdays at 10.30am at Burgh Baptist Church.

The group also enjoys the occasional guest speaker and various outings, and will hold its first film morning soon.

All are welcome.

More details are available from Sue on 762098.

Mothers’ Union

The Mothers’ Union AGM is this afternoon (Wednesday, February 7) at 2pm in the community tea room.

Nursing

The parish nursing drop in is held on Fridays at the Baptist Church from 10-11.45am when the nurse will be available to discuss various needs and offer health and advice.

Refreshments are available

Parish

A reminder that while work is being carried out at the parish church, Sunday morning services are held in the school hall and Evensong is held in the Methodist chapel. This Sunday’s Evensong on February 11 will include laying on of hands and anointing.

Skegness

Women’s Institute

February’s meeting of Skegness Women’s Institute saw members enterained and highly amused by Diane Grimshaw who recreated acts and spoke about the life of Joyce Grenfell.

Next month is the WI annual meeting.

In April there is to be a talk about parish nursing planned.

Meetings are held at the Pavilion, in Wainfleet Road, at 7pm, on the first Tuesday of the month.

A warm welcome is promised.

Orby

Matins

There is Matins at All Saints Church this Sunday, February 11, at 11am.

Stickford

History

The next meeting of Stickford Local History Group will be held tomorrow (Thursday, February 15) in Stickford Community Centre at 7.30pm.

The speaker will be Ken Richard, a member of the group, who will be giving an illustrated talk about the voyages he made to Antarctica when he worked there, entitled Islands in the Ice.

Admission is £1 for members and £2.50 for non-members, which includes refreshments.

Everyone is welcome.

Bingo

Prize Bingo will be held on Mondays, February 19 and 26, in Stickford Community Centre at 7.30pm.

Everyone is welcome to this friendly village event.

Coffee morning

There will be a coffee morning in Stickford Community Centre on Friday, February 23, from 10.30am to 12pm.

Tea or coffee and a cake will cost £1.

Welton

Service

There is a Eucharist service at St Martin’s Church this Sunday, February 11, at 8am.