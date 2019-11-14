Enjoy students’ theatre show for Children In Need

Celebrate Children In Need at the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness. EMN-191111-113937001

Following the success of last year’s show, the Embassy Theatre, in Grand Parade, proudly presents for this year, girl and boy bands across the decades!

This year’s show promises to deliver more excitement, more artists and, with the audience’s support, raise funds for this worthwhile cause.

Be prepared to spend your evening being entertained by the finest talent in Skegness.

The only show where you can experience such varied entertainment under one roof!

So ‘Spice Up Your Life’ as Pudsey Bear, the Embassy Theatre Academy and their friends present their annual Children in Need Variety Show.

Brendan Bugg, theatre marketing officer, added: “We are going to be featured on BBC Look North and, also, snippets of our event will be broadcast during the BBC One live broadcast of the Children in Need extravaganza.

“We are delighted to have been selected to be a part of this and we are all looking forward to the evening.”

Tickets are priced at £8 for adults, £5 for children, and £23 for a family of four including two adults and two children.