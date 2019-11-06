Enjoy night of Tennyson at Somersby House
Far Welter’d will be performing at Somersby House tomorrow (Thursday, November 7), at 7.30pm, reciting Tennyson’s and their very entertaining poetry.
Somersby House (PE23 4NR) is the birthplace of Alfred, Lord Tennyson.
The event will take place in the very room Tennyson would, as a youth, recite his poetry to his younger siblings.
You don’t have to speak or understand dialect to appreciate just how entertaining Far Welter’d are.
Tickets are priced at £8 per person.
The ticket price includes a welcome drink and nibbles in the interval. Call Pam on 01507 533318 to book.