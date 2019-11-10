Enjoy evening with talented duo in Skegness

Hilary James & Simon Mayor present Tears of Laughter. EMN-190411-112906001

Hilary James and Simon Mayor present Tears of Laughter at The Richmond School, off Richmond Drive, on Sunday, November 17, at 7.30pm.

Audiences can enjoy an evening of virtuoso mandolin, sensational songs, hot swing fiddle and huge lashings of fun from Britain’s leading ‘hot-fingered mandolin virtuoso’ Simon Mayor, and silver-voiced songstress Hilary James.

A show spokesman said: “With a repertoire crossing from traditional ballads to blues, Berlioz, classical mandolin showstoppers and some of their own notorious comic songs, it’s all wrapped up in an entertaining stage show and humour as dry as Somerset cider.

“Just recently their shows have enjoyed some added literary spice with a pre-concert film and poetic excursions from their new book Of Death And A Banana Skin.

“Pepper it all with Simon’s unique brand of off-beat humour and Hilary’s honey-dripping voice for a massively entertaining evening not to be missed.

“Serious stuff – but don’t take it too seriously!”

Tickets, priced at £11, £10 for members and £8 for students, are available from 01754 881176.

Tickets are also available to purchase on the door.