Emotional return to Skegness for D-Day veteran Frank

A 93-year-old D-Day veteran has thanked Skegness for welcoming him ‘home’ so he could pay tribute to his brother, who was killed during the Second World War.

Frank Hughes travelled by bus from Darlington with his friend Carol Collishaw to lay a wreath at the St Matthew’s Church memorial, which bears the name of Jack Hughes.

Frank Hughes laying a wreath in memory of his brother, Jack, who was shot down while serving woth the RAF diuringh the Second World War. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-181004-081332001

Mr Hughes, who was awarded France’s highest military honour, the Legion D’Honneur, for his bravery during the Normandy landings, was supported by members of the Skegness Royal British Legion and Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes at the ceremony on Wednesday. The brothers were born and brought up in Skegness and Frank told the Standard: “I had had it in my mind for some time that this was what I wanted to do and I would like to thank Skegness for making it possible. Laying the wreath brought back many memories of when we were together growing up in Skegness.” * See this today’s Skegness Standard for the full story and our celebration of 100 years of the RAF.