Emergency action in place as ‘Beast from the East’ brings dusting of snow to Skegness area

A severe weather protocol has been activated to provide accommodation for the homeless as the Beast from the East brings a light dusting of snow to the Skegness area.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for snow showers for the rest of the week, with a break on Thursday.

East Lindsey District Council is urging anyone who is homeless to contact them to request support on 01507 601111 during the day or out of office hours on 07766 776447.

The authority is also urging people to be a good neighbour and check on any vulnerable friends, relatives and neighbours during the cold period.

Schools in the area are open but Boston College has announced on social media it will be closed due to the forecast, but open as normal tomorrow (Wednesday).

Stagecoach has tweeted roads look pretty clear but have asked people to allow extra time for your journey’s as the rush hour traffic starts to build up.

Western Power Distribution have said that they are on ‘Red Alert’ in the East Midlands due to the weather which is forecast over the next few days.

If you experience a power cut or spot anything dangerous you can contact WPD anytime on 0800 6783105 or on Twitter @wpduk.

