Egg firm’s cracking £16k donation to Air Ambulance

An Alford-based egg firm has made a ‘cracking’ donation of £16,000 to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

LJ Fairburn and Son raised the money over the last five years through the sale of their eggs sold across Lincolnshire Morrisons, Asda and Co-op stores.

Left to right Lynette Fleeting, Pilot Patrick Lidstone, and Tabby Ward. Images supplied.

One pence from each sale was donated towards the cause.

Lynette Fleeting and Tammy Ward from the family-run business visited the charity’s airbase at RAF Waddington to share the good news.

The pair met with the medical crew and fundraising team, where they got a sneak peek behind the scenes of the emergency service that responds to about 1,000 medical emergencies each year. Each mission costs the charity approximately £2,500.

Tabby Ward said: “We feel really honoured to have been given the opportunity to meet the crew and see the Ambucopter up close today. Seeing all of the equipment on board makes you realise what a lifeline this emergency service is to the region.”

“Doing our bit and raising money to help save more lives in extreme situations makes us very proud. We’re a family business with our roots firmly in Lincs county and with most of us and our family and friends living locally too, you never know when it might be one of us that needs to call on the support of the air ambulance.”, added Lynette.

The air ambulance has recently extended its hours of operation by covering Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with 24-hour coverage. In 2019, the charity will continue to gear up to full 24-hour coverage and it is anticipated that these additional hours will enable the crew to attend approximately 400 more potentially life-threatening emergencies across the two counties every year.

“Our aim is to continue to provide our patients with the very best and most advanced critical care possible outside of a hospital environment” says Gemma Shaw, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Fundraising Manager.

“We are extremely grateful to Fairburn’s for their donations. As a Charity we receive no direct Government funding, so every penny really does make a difference and helps us to keep our helicopter flying in the skies, saving lives 365 days a year.”

Funds are set to be boosted further with a new Fairburn’s 15 egg mixed weight pack that has just gone on sale in Lincolnshire Morrisons which will also raise money for the charity.