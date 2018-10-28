Egg boss from Alford cracks it to raise £23k

An Alford-based egg boss, who has just completed two marathons in two days in the scorching heat of the Sahara for charity, says he has cracked it after reaching the halfway goal with funds soaring to £23,000.

Daniel Fairburn along with his production manager Egle Kalinauskaite took part in The Saharan Challenge 2018, braving two heart-pumping marathons in two days across the scorching hot Draa Valley and Sahara Desert to raise much needed funds for Farm Africa.

Now the father of four is back home to tell the tale, count the blisters and celebrate their fundraising efforts that have leapt from £12,000 to £23,000 in just one week.

“I had no idea what to expect from this challenge as I’m only used to running longer distances here in the UK and the climate is very different” commented Daniel.

“It was an extreme challenge in every sense and I’ve got the blisters and worn out trainers to prove it, but it was worth every single step to come home and discover how much closer we’ve got to our fundraising goal. I’m amazed by the generosity of those who have sponsored us so far, from bigger companies to local people who don’t know us personally but who are showing their support. A special thank you to Hy-Line MD, Omead Serati, who joined me and Egle on our adventure and who is also raising money for Farm Africa. It’s not too late to pledge, every pound counts!

Daniel and his family would like to thank all of the individuals and companies who have sponsored him and Egle so far, including Moba, Vencomatic Group, Premier Nutrition, Conexpak, Sheard Packaging, Sodesa and Hendrix Genetics.

Now halfway towards the goal of raising £45,000 for Farm Africa and a cause close to Daniel’s heart - helping fellow farmers and their families - there’s still time to support him and help stop hunger in Africa for food. Donations can be made by visiting Daniel’s fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/saharanchallenge.