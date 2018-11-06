Students from Skegness celebrate sporting achievement with cup cakes

Students from Skegness Grammar School who were crowned champions of the David Ross Education Trust (DRET) Winter Cup have been celebrating with a banquet, including cup cakes donated by Tesco.

The celebration was hosted by principal Emma Day with special guests Jon Clarke, ex-professional Northampton Saints Rugby Player) and the CEO of DRET, Rowena Hackwood. Unfortunately, Year 11 studentswho took part in the championships were not be able to attend as they had mock exams on this day, but all the other students from the year groups were there to enjoy the celebration.

Skegness Grammar School Winter Cup champions celebrate their success.

Miss Day said: “Sport isn’t my strongest subject, but I have been supporting you from the sidelines and this is an amazing achievement.”

Jon Clarke was there to support DRET’s efforts in promoting rugby said: “Eighty thousand people watch England play. It’s important to give every child the opportunity of a club experience,” he said.