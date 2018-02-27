Students from Alford enjoy Australian adventure

Attending a show at the Sydney Opera House, walking through the iconic Blue Mountains, and climbing Sydney Harbour Bridge – just a few of the activities enjoyed by students from Alford on a recent study tour to Australia.

The nine Year 12 students from Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar spent nine days, in all, in Sydney, with each day being led by a different student.

In addition to the wide-ranging activities, the visit also saw students complete a project which enhances their A-level studies and visit two schools where they gave presentations and observed lessons, sharing learning practices and developing international links.

Headteacher Angie Francis said: “The students were excellent ambassadors and the trip really pushed them out of their comfort zones.”