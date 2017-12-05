Stone Age brought back to present day at school in Skegness

Youngsters at a primary school in Skegness transported parents back to the Stone Age last week as part of their studies into the prehistoric time period.

This academic year has seen Year Three pupils at The Richmond School, in Richmond Drive, turn back the clock several thousand years to the days of early human life.

It has seen them enjoy a range of activities – making clay pots and houses as an introduction to the topic and learning cave art skills as part of their art lessons.

Last week, children came dressed as Stone Age characters and in the afternoon put on a presentation based on the theme to parents.

Children were selected to introduce each part of the show, which began with a Stone Age-inspired dance featuring nods to spear throwing and fire.

After this, youngsters acted out a hunting scene, before different groups mimed Stone Age activities for parents to guess, varying from gathering food to skinning an animal.

The day concluded with pupils doing cave art with parents.

Year Three teacher Sarah O’Dare said: “We felt that the day was very successful and that the children enjoyed it.”