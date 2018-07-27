Pupils receive pasta masterclass

Youngsters at a Skegness primary school took learning out of the classroom and into the kitchen when they paid a visit to a local Italian restaurant.

The Year Three pupils from The Richmond School took part in a cooking demonstration at Mario’s, in Burgh Road, ahead of the summer break.

The visit built on work done in class on such topics as food and farming methods in different countries.

Mario’s has previously visited the school to show children how to make pizzas.

This time, it invited pupils to its restaurant and provided a lesson in making pasta.

After the demonstration, the youngsters had a lunchtime meal featuring the pasta they had watched being made.

A spokesman for the school thanked the team at Mario’s for the opportunity they gave the children.