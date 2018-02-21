Pupils from Skegness take part in Winter Olympics fun

A slice of Pyeongchang came to Lincolnshire’s east coast when a Skegness school held a Winter Olympics-inspired competition.

To celebrate the opening of the Winter Olympics in South Korea, Skegness Infant Academy presented its Years One and Two pupils with a series of challenges inspired by the international sporting occasion.

These included: ‘speedy socks’ which saw pupils race around the hall minus footwear in scenes reminiscent of speed skating; a ‘get ready for winter’ event, which combined donning winter wear such as hats, scarves, and gloves with the fun of an obstacle course; and a bobsleigh-inspired challenge in which children raced to sit behind each other on a bench and bob down ready for action.

This last example proved to be the children’s favourite.

“They just wanted to do that one over and over again,” said PE lead and class teacher Leanne Spence.

The event, which was preceded by a lesson in the Winter Olympics, was held as an inter-house competition.

A trophy and medals will be presented to members of the winning team, the Blue team, and more inter-house competitions are planned for the near future.