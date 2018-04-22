Majority get first choice school

The vast majority of children in Lincolnshire starting education in September have been given a place at their primary school of choice through Lincolnshire County Council’s admission system.

The figure, 95 per cent, is slightly up on last year’s tally – by about 0.7 per cent.

However, this comes despite an increase in the number of applications by about 200 to almost 7,700.

The figure for second preference offers is 277 (3.61 per cent), and 37 (0.48 per cent) for third preference offers.

A total of 68 (0.89 per cent) of children will be offered a local school that is not one of their preferences.

Parents can pick up their offer using the online system at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/schooladmissions, where appeals can also be made.