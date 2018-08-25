Class of ‘73 set for big reunion in Skegness

Fun memories of school life at Skegness Grammar School from the class of ‘73 are being recounted this week ahead of a big reunion in the town.

It will be 50 years this September since the group of friends began school in 1968 - and now one class mate has organised an event to mark to occasion.

Pupils pictured during a production of The Madwoman of Chaillot.

Rosemary Brown (nee Addy) said: “Although I have been able to contact around 70 of the people in this cohort, there are some 30 who remain elusive. I am hoping some still have relatives in the Skegness area who will be able to help in my search.

“Most of the people I am looking for will be age 61 by the end of August 2018, although those who transferred from the Secondary Modern Schools at 12 or 16 will be a year older.”

Rosemary said she and her classmates have many fond memories of their school years. These include school stage productions, inter-house sports competitions, walking holidays in the Lake District and school cruises - along with ‘many happy days spent at Skegness swimming pool when it was outdoors’.

“Other pupils remember being sent on cross-country runs around the streets of Skegness and playing hockey on the beach because the school pitch was frozen,” she said.

Boys from the class of '73 at Skegness Swimming Pool.

“There are many memories of teachers as well, especially the more eccentric ones, but they are perhaps best left un-printed.

“I believe some of our old teachers are still living in the Skegness area. We would love to see them at the reunion and would ask them to contact me to add them to the list of attendees.”

The reunion will take place at the Vine Hotel on September 8, at 7.30pm ,in the function room. A buffet is provided at £16.95 per head with places needing to be booked in advance.

For details call Rosemary on 07984 121399 or email rose4music@live.co.uk.