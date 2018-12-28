Children’s handmade hampers

Youngsters at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar, in Alford, spread some festive cheer in the run-up to Christmas by presenting hampers they had made and filled to members of Alford’s Day Centre.

A range of innovative designs were on show with the hampers, from a toy tin soldier to a hot chocolate mug.

All had been filled with gifts donated by each form at the school.

Headteacher Angie Francis said: “It is important that our students have the opportunity to support the local community. Students visit the Day Centre each Thursday lunchtime and have formed friendships with the elderly who attend.

“Form groups thoroughly enjoy designing and making up the Christmas hampers and it is a real pleasure to go down to the Day Centre to give them our gifts.”