Eco project to boost children’s mental wellbeing is underway at Skegness family venue

A project is underway to redevelop an outdoor area at Skegness Children’s Centre into a space for eco learning, wildlife and produce growing.

The Eco Centre in Skegness is working with the Pre-school Learning Alliance - an early years charity - to deliver the project which aims to promote children’s learning, and improve their physical health and well-being.

Representatives from the Eco Centre met with families at the children’s centre in Brunswick Drive, on Saturday, to work on preparing the outside areas.

It is hoped that children and their families, supported by the partners, can work together to create a range of exciting and engaging sessions to prepare the area for the growing and harvesting season. Supporters of the project also met in January to get the ball rolling, weeding and clearing areas at the children’s centre, which is run by Lincolnshire County Council.

Paul Charles, from the eco centre, said: “Children and their parents/carers shared ideas on the sort of activities and resources they would like to see developed in the outdoor space. A bug hotel, a water wall, den building area and herb garden were just some of the suggestions.”

Plans also include new areas being created for growing fruit and vegetables for use by those who visit the centre.

Mr Charles explained: “This will have a two-fold effect, not only will it produce lots of fresh food, but it will also encourage people of all ages to take part in outdoor activities to improve physical health and emotional wellbeing.”

He added: “The new improved outdoor area is particularly important to children’s learning and development, promoting their sense of confidence, supporting their creativity and problem-solving skills, providing opportunities to experience new challenges and assess risks, and developing their imagination and inventiveness.”