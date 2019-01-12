EastEnders actress filming in Skegness this weekend

EastEnders actress Danielle Harold is filming in Skegness this weekend ahead of her return to the cast of the popular BBC soap.

Danielle leads a strong cast in the movie ‘Innocent Candy’ as a gangland master and will be shooting scenes that will put Skegness on the silver screen.

Her role in ‘Innocent Candy’ – which has been nspired, written and stars Skegness acting duo Stacey J Gough and Stefan Michaels - is far removed from her best-known role in EastEnders as Lola Pearce, the granddaughter of Billy Mitchell.

On Monday she returns to the cast for her shock return to the Square with baby Lexi - whose father is is Ben Mitchell, Lola’s gay third cousin once removed.

Before she started filming Innocent Candy, Danielle told the Standard she had been hoping for some winter sun in Skegness. She said: “I have never been before and so I am very excited. I am sure I will be getting the whole tour, so let’s hope for some nice winter sunshine.”