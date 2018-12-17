East Lindsey District Council has launched a new dog friendly campagin

East Lindsey District Council have announced a new campaign aimed at helping local businesses, such as shops and cafes, tap in to the so-called ‘Pet Pound’.

There are an estimated eight million dogs in the UK and the ‘Pet Pound’ is an ever-growing market and rural areas, like East Lindsey and the Lincolnshire Wolds, can potentially attract a new audience, as more and more holiday makers choose to take their dog away with them.

Recent research by the Kennel Club has found that four out of five businesses believe that opening their doors to Man’s Best Friend has had a positive impact on their business.

To help local businesses understand the potential benefits of becoming Dog Friendly, the District Council have produced a handy information card, which is available here

Businesses that are dog friendly are also being encouraged to display a window sticker in their shop window to let customers know that their four-legged friends are also welcome inside.

Businesses can pick up their free sticker by visiting their local East Lindsey Customer Access Point.

Anyone unable to visit a Customer Access Point, should email Samantha.Phillips@e-lindsey.gov.uk

Economic Development Officer, Samantha Phillips, said: “We’ve seen other areas in the country have some real success after becoming more proactive with promoting the fact they are dog friendly. Being able to holiday with their hounds is becoming increasingly important to dog owners, so the more businesses can shout about being dog friendly the better.

“The information card we’ve produced has some handy info on, including details of free online listings and awards they can enter.

“I’m looking forward to seeing our Dogs Welcome window stickers displayed across the district.”

Owner of M & G Designs and Chairman of Louth Independent Traders, Gary Deniss, added: “We really love meeting our doggy customers.

“Being dog friendly encourages people to pop in with their four-legged companions and helps us to develop a great relationship with our customers, meaning they are more likely to return.

“I will be encouraging all Louth Independent Traders who are dog friendly to display the new window sticker so dog owners know which shops and cafes they can go in.

“We live in such a beautiful part of the county with some brilliant dog walks so we are proud to support a campaign that helps to raise the profile of the area to new visitors.”