East Lindsey District Council budget under scrutiny

East Lindsey District Council’s budget, which includes a 3.62 per cent increase in its part of the tax bill, is set to come under scrutiny.

The authority’s audit committee will examine its finances including its 2019-20 budget and five year strategy today (Wednesday).

A foreword by the executive councillor for finance Richard Fry says: “The council’s budget this year remains focused on the commitment made in 2016-17 to ensure it was financially able to deliver the services it has to by law, provide support to the district’s most vulnerable residents and focus the remaining available resources on growing the economy. 2019-20 is the fourth year of the four year grant settlement confirmed by Government in November 2016, therefore we have certainty regarding this, but with a declining level of budgetary support thereafter.”

ELDC, which continues to be faced with “significant final challenges”, equates the increase to £4.95 a year for Band D homes – 95p a week. The authority’s budget estimates this could bring in more than £6 million.