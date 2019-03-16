EAST LINDSEY BUSINESS AWARDS: Why you should enter

‘Pride and honour’ are just two reasons given by past winners of the East Lindsey Business Awards for entering this year’s contest. Nominations are now open in 11 categories, which are listed on this page.

As media partners, we have been hearing from some of the the district’s movers and shakers from last year about what being launched into the awards spotlight has meant to them.

Nicolle Herrington, from Turtle Tots North Lincs, winner of the Young Business Owner of the Year award, was ecstatic when she found out she had won.

“It sounds very cliché but it was such an overwhelming feeling of honour and pride,” said Nicolle. It was extremely empowering and motivating to have my business reviewed and recognised for all the achievements and challenges I had faced and overcome.”

Winners of the Independent Retailer of the Year Award, Hunts Coaches, were equally delighted to take home an award. Lindsay Linder, business development and marketing manager at Hunts, said: “Absolutely delighted would describe how it felt to be awarded the

Independent Retailer of the Year 2018. To be praised for our achievements of putting customers first and providing diversity and variety to the high street is just wonderful.”

Paul and Flora Bennett from Brackenborough Hall Coach House, winners of the Accommodation of the Year Award, were pleased with the publicity they received after winning: “Winning the Accommodation of the Year Award was a great boost for us. We got great coverage on Facebook, Twitter and in the local press, and also thoroughly enjoyed the awards ceremony evening meeting other like-minded businesses.

“We put a lot of hard work into our business and it is wonderful to know that what we are doing is the best!”

Dawn, Keith and Holly Jacklin from The Railway Tavern, who bagged the Best Place to Eat Award last year, said: “We were so pleased to win, it was an extremely proud and emotional moment.

“It also meant a great deal to our customers who have supported us through thick and thin. The pub is a ‘Way of Life’ and a large commitment and a family business, our daughter has always been a huge part of it, too. Sometimes we miss out on family occasions, but it is always lovely to share with our guests their special events.”

HOW YOU CAN ENTER

This year’s award categories are:

l Excellence in Customer Service

l Accommodation Provider of the Year

l Best New Business

l Independent Retailer of the Year

l Visitor Attraction of the Year

l Lifetime Achievement in Business

l Food and Drink Business of the Year

l Apprentice/Young Entrepreneur of the Year

l Best New Product or Innovation

l Employer of the Year Award

Anyone interested in entering the Awards should visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBA and complete a nomination form or call 01507 613119 for more information. Nominations are open until midnight on Sunday, June 30. Shortlisted businesses will be invited to present to the Judging Panel on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 and the winners will be announced at a special Awards Evening at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa on Friday, September 27. The Business Awards also wouldn’t be possible without sponsorship from local businesses and there are a range of sponsorship opportunities available for the 2019 Awards. Businesses wishing to get involved should visit the website for more information.