East Lindsey Business Awards 2019: Win was ‘extremely empowering’

Our catch-up with winners from past East Lindsey Business Awards continues this week with Turtle Tots North Lincs.

Last year, the business’ director Nicolle Herrington took the title for Young Business Owner of the Year.

Nicolle launched Turtle Tots North Lincs in 2017, offering a swimming programme for mums-to-be and parents of babies and toddlers.

Judges praised her business acumen, thoroughness in conducting market research, and ambitious plans for the future.

Looking back on her win, Nicolle said: “My partner nominated me for the East Lindsey Business Awards as he felt the business needed an extra push for marketing and also to help me become recognised for the hard work I had placed in to the business.

“It sounds very cliché but to win was such an overwhelming feeling of honour and pride; it meant the world to me.

“It was extremely empowering and motivating to have my business reviewed and recognised for all the achievements and challenges I had faced and overcome.

“For the judges to look at this and pick me out of a selection of worthy winners really helped me believe even more in the positive work I was doing.”

And looking to the future, she said: “Since the Business Awards I have networked so much with companies that I would never have met or became acquainted with without the help of the awards.

“I am currently streamlining the business to make it more cost effective and improve my budget strategy to help finance and build very exciting plans ready for 2020, which many people from different businesses and organisations will be a part of.”

If you think you can emulate Nicolle’s Awards success, you can enter the 2019 event where there are 11 awards up for grabs – including the Apprentice/Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Anyone interested in entering the awards – which are organised by East Lindsey District Council – should go to www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBA and complete a nomination form or call 01507 613119 for more information.

The event would not be possible without sponsorship from local businesses and there are a range of sponsorship opportunities available for the 2019 Awards.

Businesses wishing to get involved should visit the website for more information.

l The Skegness Standard is a media partner for the awards.