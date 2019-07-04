EA and emergency service to face questions on Wainfleet floods tonight

The Environment Agency and Emergency Services are to face residents from the Wainfleet area affected by flooding at a public meeting tonight,

Hundreds of people were evacuated and more that 130 homes were flooded in Wainfleet and surrounding villages along the River Steeping when it burst its banks.following an 'unprecedented' amount of rainfall over just three days last month - and the town is now wanting answers..

More than 160 Environment Agency staff were involved in the response and the RAF dropped 342 tonnes of material initially to fill the breach. This has now replaced with 50 steel piles weighing 40 tonnes – the same as five HGVs.

It has been revealed by Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones and Chief Constable Bill Skelly that deployment of RAF helicopters to plug the beach is expected to cost the government upwards of £750,000.

East Lindsey District Council has now taken control of the area's recovery and appointed Lauren Marshall as Flood Recovery Link Worker to ensure those impacted by the recent flooding receive access to the advice and support they need from both council services and other agencies.

Tonight's meeting, which is being hosted by Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman, takes place at the Coronation Hall tonight (Thursday) from 5.30pm.