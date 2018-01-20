Drunk man ‘hammered on door’ in Skegness because he was lost

A man out celebrating his friend’s birthday in Skegness couldn’t find his way back to the hotel they were staying in and was arrested after police were called because he was hammering on a house door in the early hours of the morning.

Yusuf Said, 35, of Scotney Street, New England, admitted being drunk and disorderly when he appeared before magistrates in Boston.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said officers were called to a house in Hoylake Drive at 3am on December 3 after a report that a man was hammering on a front door there.

“They found Said still in the garden”, he said. “He was drunk, shouting and swearing and became aggressive when they asked him to move on.”

Said told the magistrates it had been a ‘mate’s birthday’.

“I’d never been to Skegness before,” he said. “I’d had too much to drink and couldn’t find my way back to the hotel. Sorry about that.”

After hearing that he had no income and lived off the £50 a week his mother gave him, the magistrates gave him a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £105 in costs and charges.