Drop-in sessions offering advice planned for Wainfleet this weekend

Residents in Wainfleet are invited to drop-in sessions this weekend to give feedback, ask questions, raise concerns and get advice from representatives of the Environment Agency, East Lindsey District Council, and other partners who played a role in responding to the recent flooding.

The drop-ins will run from 10am – 4pm on Saturday and Sunday at Coronation Hall . A number of experts will be on hand throughout the day to speak to local people and offer support to the community.

Norman Robinson, Environment Agency Area Manager, said: “We know this remains a difficult time for those affected by the flooding, as they return home and start to recover – and that’s why we want to be on-hand along with our partners to offer support.

“Our flood experts will be at Coronation Hall during the day so come and speak to us; we’re happy to answer your questions and give advice.”

Assistant Director (People) at East Lindsey District Council, Michelle Howard, said: “We are committed to supporting the local community to recover and get back to normal.

“We will have teams on hand to be able to provide advice and assistance and to ensure residents are linked to the services most appropriate to their needs.”

Bank repair work is well underway and the Environment Agency has finished installing piles in the bank. In total, they weigh 40 tonnes, the same as 5 HGVs

The next step is to reprofile the bank and identify any other works that need doing swhile teams and equipment are on site,.

Officers remain out and about in Wainfleet, offering advice and answering questions, along with the EA's partners

The E A is reminding people to sign up for flood warnings. Talk to our officers on the ground who can help you, call us on 0345 988 1188, or visit www.gov.uk/flood.