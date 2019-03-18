Driver thought effects of cannabis would have worn off

A 26- year-old driver thought the effects of cannabis smoking would have worn off before he had started driving, a court has heard.

Kieran Andrew Wilkinson of Barnack Estate, Burgh le Marsh admitted driving under the influence of drugs when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said police stopped Wilkinson driving his Ford Transit on Bluestone Heath Road on the A1028 at Skendleby at 3pm on October 28.

He said that after officers smelt cannabis, Wilkinson, who admitted to being an habitual cannabis user, was given a drugs wipe which gave a reading of 6.5 mgs of cannabis, the legal limit being 2.

Philippa Chatterton, mitigating, said there were no aggravating features and that Wilkinson was only an ‘occasional user of cannabis’.

She said he had thought the effects of the cannabis would have worn off before he had started driving.

Wilkinson was banned from driving for a year and ordered to pay a fine of £120 and costs and charges totalling £115.