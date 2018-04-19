Driver from Skegness so drunk she didn’t remember crash

A 54-year-old Skegness woman, who was so drunk she did not remember crashing into a parked car, has been given a suspended prison sentence and banned from driving for three years.

Christine Thrower of Prince Alfred Avenue, admitted driving with excess alcohol and without a driving

licence or insurance, when she appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Dan Pietryka said that at 7.40pm on March 17, Mrs Thrower collided with a parked car in her Renault Clio in Sea Road and gave a positive breath test.

She was found to have a reading of 135 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, almost four times the legal limit of 35.

He added that there was a bottle of vodka in the car.

In interview, she admitted she had no insurance and only a provisional driving licence and also said she could not remember the collision although she did remember the car stopping.

Helen Coney, mitigating, said Mrs Thrower had no issues regarding alcohol consumption and was not able to do unpaid work for the community for health reasons.

She said she had had an argument with her son and went out to drive but she had not drunk since.

She said the car was a write-off and Mrs Thrower had no intention of driving again.

Imposing a 12 week custodial prison sentence, suspended for two years, the magistrates told her that the car she had crashed into ‘could have been a person’.

She was banned from driving for three years but declined the offer of the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course, which would have reduced the period of the ban.

She was also fined £100 for the insurance offence and ordered to pay £200 in costs and charges.