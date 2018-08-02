Driver banned from driving after trying to hide his identity

A 26-year-old man has been banned from driving after magistrates heard he had tried to hide his identity from police because he had no insurance or driving licence.

Boston Magistrates heard that on July 15, Blerin Dema, 26, of Monument Court, Peterborough borrowed a friend’s VW Golf car and drove to Skegness for the day.

When police checked him on Roman Bank, where the car had suffered a deflated tyre, he gave them the name of his friend, who was the registered keeper of the vehicle.

The court heard he kept this up for some time before finally admitting he had borrowed the car from a friend and had pretended to be him as he knew he had no insurance or a driving licence to drive it.

The magistrates told Dema ‘you knew you didn’t have a licence or insurance and you intentionally set out to deceive the police’.

He was banned from driving for six months and fined £120 with an additional £115 in costs and charges.