Drive to boost Spilsby market

A special deal is being offered to attract more people to Spilsby market.

Love Your Local Market Fortnight (LYLM) takes place from May 17 to May 31, and East Lindsey District Council wants to hear from people who are keen to run their own market stall.

Budding entrepreneurs will be given the chance to trade on the markets at Spilsby, Horncastle and Louth with eight market days rent for the price of four and free Public Liability Insurance for that period to help them get started.

Markets manager Esther Belton, said; “If you have a business idea that you would like to trial, a market stall is a fantastic way to test the water and see if people like your products for a relatively small start-up cost.

“Whatever you want to sell, whether it be food, handmade items or something totally new and innovative, our markets are a great way to meet potential customers and receive some great feedback to help in shaping your business.

Over the years we have seen numerous market traders’ progress to their own shop premises after a successful start trading on markets.”

To apply, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/markets and download and return the New Trader Offer application form by May 4 to Esther.belton@e-lindsey.gov.uk or call 01507 613532 for more information.