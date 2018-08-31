Drink driver from Boston caught behind wheel with wine and lager

A 41-year-old woman who drove whilst more than twice the legal alcohol limit, was found on a car park with an empty bottle of wine and cans of lager in her car, a court has been told.

Wendy Woods of Swineshead Road, Wyberton admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared before the town’s Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Paul Woods told the court that Ms Woods had been found in her Citroen car on a car park in Westgate Woods at Wyberton Fen on August 11, stationary but with the engine running.

He said there were two cans of lager and an empty bottle of wine and an empty can between her legs when they found her.

He said she told the officers that she had just driven her boyfriend home and had returned to the car park and was planning on driving to her parents home, where she was living.

Mr Woods said a positive breath test was taken with a reading of 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35.

In mitigation, Michael Alexander said she had moved back to live with her parents but didn’t want to go home as her parents did not approve of her drinking and on occasions she had slept in the car outside their home.

He said that ‘ on this occasion’ she was going to sleep in the car on the car park.

Ms Woods, who had no previous convictions, was banned from driving for 22 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course, which will reduce the period of the ban by 22 weeks.

She was also ordered to pay a fine of £270 and costs and charges totalling £115.