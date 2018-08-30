Drink driver caught in Spilsby tried to hide vodka bottle

A 48-year-old man who drove to join his partner in her caravan on the Lincolnshire coast whilst more than three times over the alcohol limit, has been banned from driving for over three years after magistrates heard he had a previous similar conviction.

Mark Bailey of Skegby Road, Kirkby in Ashfield, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Paul Woods, prosecuting, said two PCSOs saw Bailey in his Renault Masters van being driven in an erratic manner and swerving in the A16 road at Spilsby.

He said Bailey pulled into a lay by and threw an empty vodka bottle wrapped in a plastic bag into a bin before police arrived and he was breathalysed.

He was said to have given a reading of 119 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than three times the legal level of 35.

Bailey, who told officers he was on his way to join his partner at her caravan at Chapel Point, had a previous similar conviction in 2009.

Mitigating, Chris Perry said Bailey had an alcohol dependency issue and had been drinking vodka just to function, which he was trying to address.

He said Bailey had been drinking because of difficulties in his past and more recently the deaths of two close friends.

Bailey was given a 12 month community order and ordered to undergo six months alcohol treatment and 10 days rehabilitation, as well as being banned for 40 months.

He was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 40 weeks, and was ordered to pay £205 in costs and charges.