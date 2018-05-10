Dream Boys strippers pump it up ahead of show in Skegness

Britain’s most successful male strippers got a sneak preview of Skegness’s fantastic new £155,000 fitness suite ahead of their resort show.

The boys are performing in front of a packed audience at the Embassy Theatre tonight (Thursday, May 10) and took the opportunity to get a last-minute body workout at the town’s Fitness Suite next door – both are operated by the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture.

The Dream Boys got a sneak preview of Skegness's fantastic new �155,000 fitness suite operated by Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture. ANL-181005-183612001

And, they were certainly impressed: “Really good gym, Magna Vitae…Magnifick,” said Conrad Brissett from the West Midlands.

And, all the way from Argentina, but living in London fellow Dreamboy Paulus Frejus, added:“It certainly is Magna Vitae, Magnificant.”

The venue, on Grand Parade, re-opens to the public again at 8am on Saturday after its month-long transformation, with major works including the installation of world-leading equipment and a complete refurbishment.

The major works, a joint project between the venue’s operators The Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture and East Lindsey District Council, include a remodelled gym area and state-of- the-art changing ‘pods’.

Magna Vitae Chief Executive Mark Humphreys is delighted with the new-look venue.

“As part of our trust’s ethos to help people look great, feel great and live a great life, we are constantly looking at ways in which we can improve our facilities. The transformation here is fantastic and can only enhance what we do in Skegness and the surrounding areas,” he said.

The highlights of the refurbishment include the introduction of the state-of- the-art Skillmill and Excite Climb UNITY, both from TechnoGym. From Monday, the suite is also open from 6am every weekday.

The investment is part of a staged refurbishment programme for the Magna Vitae venues across East Lindsey. Skegness’s indoor pool is next on the agenda, with details to be released soon.