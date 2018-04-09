Donations plea for horse sanctuary near Spilsby after ‘devasting’ start to season

A horse sanctuary near Spilsby is appealing for donations so it can continue caring for its animals after a “devastating” start to the season over Easter.

Northcote Heavy Horse Centre launched its open days on Easter Sunday but was forced to close on the Monday when the grounds were flooded by torrential rain.

Terena Bolam with her pony Merlin at the Easter Fun Day at Northcote Heavy Horse Centre. Photo: MSKP-010418-5. ANL-180904-113442001

The centre – which is a registered charity for heavy horses, ponies and smaller animals including birds of prey – relies on the income generated from visitors to carry on its work.

Terena Bolam, who runs the centre with the help of volunteers, says the centre has been struggling to survive over winter, so they had been hoping for lots of support over the holidays,

She said: “Things are critical. It’s been a tough winter with vets bills and we rely on visitors for our income.

“Having to close on Easter Monday was devastating and we have been forced to appeal for donations.”

Matt Stevenson and Dan Stevenson with Leanna Stevenson, 3, and Jayden Stevenson, 4. pictured with Pluto. at the Easter Fun Day at Northcote Heavy Horse Centre. Photo: MSKP-010418-1 ANL-180904-113211001

Over the Easter holiday, visitors have been able to learn about the various breeds of horse, and meet Alpacas, birds of prey and, of course, the Easter bunnies.

Visitors also had the chance to groom the horses so they get hands on time with the horses and after a break for lunch watch demonstrations.

The centre is open today until Wednesday from 11am and every Wednesday and Thursday until the end of July, when it also opens from Monday to Thursday. To make a donation visit secure.squarespace.com. For more information about volunteering visit Northcote Heavy Horses on Facebook, the website northcotehorses.com or call 07899 815960