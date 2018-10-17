Donations of £1,500 to help mark tearoom’s 19th anniversary and other Neighbourhood News

Celebrations have been held to mark the 19th anniversary of Burgh Church Tearoom.

The occasion saw cheques of £1,000 and £500 donated to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (pictured) and Burgh Church respectively.

An anniversary cake was cut and free refreshments served.

Father Terry Steele thanked all who help with the running of the tearoom and those who support it.

More helpers are needed to run the Tearoom. If you can help contact Michael Jones or Pat Capes.

BURGH LE MARSH

* Heritage

At the latest Monday meeting of the Burgh and Burgh le Marsh Heritage Group, members welcomed Barry Wallis for a presentation on the International Bomber Command Centre, at Lincoln, where he volunteers.

The illustrated talk included details on the history of the project and some of the personnel involved with it and how the centre fulfils its overall aims of recognition, remembrance, and reconciliation.

Barry proved to be a dedicated volunteer with a depth of knowledge of the centre, the group reported.

The next meeting, which takes place on Monday, October 22, will see Len Priestley talking about his life as a lorry driver and removal man.

The meeting on October 29 will be a talk by John Child entitled ‘From Scrapyard to MOT’, beginning at 2pm.

Members of the group also recently visited the unique ‘We’ll Meet Again’ museum at Freiston Shore.

The site is split into two areas, one for the Home Front and the other for military memorabilia.

Housed in two modern barn type buildings, the displays feature many aspects of life during the Second World War.

Linda and Paul Britchford and their band of volunteers explained the educational purpose of the site, which includes an award-winning reality display, as well as giving an insight into the history of the development of the collection.

The visit was very much a ‘hands-on’ experience enjoyed by all, the group reported.

The tour included drinks and cakes in the tea room.

Many members acknowledged the need for a return call as the comprehensive collection merits more than one visit to gain the full benefit of the marvellous displays.

* Parish Church

A United All Souls Service will be held in Burgh Parish Church on Sunday, November 4, at 6pm.

During the service, names of the departed will be read out.

Parishioners are asked to note that the church is starting a new list this year and if they wish the names of departed loved ones to be read out then they should contact Father Terry on 01754 810216) or father.terry@btclick.com.

The preacher will be the Venerable Mark Steadman, Archdeacon of Stow and Lindsey.

* Free debt help

Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre has trained advisors to offer free advice ranging from simple budgeting to cases of insolvency including debt relief orders, individual voluntary arrangements, and bankruptcy.

To arrange a free confidential interview and see if they can help telephone 01754 811595.

CHAPEL ST LEONARDS

* Fun day for charity

The Admiral Benbow pub is hosting an ‘In the Pink’ fun day on Friday to raise money for cancer charities.

The event runs from 12-4pm and will feature various stalls, a raffle and tombola. People are encouraged to come along to the pub on the promenade and support the cause.

Wearing pink is optional. Free entry.

SKEGNESS

* Tutored art group

Artistic types can brush up on their skills at a tutored art group being held in Skegness on Thursday mornings.

Glyn’s Art For Life, is held from 9am-11.30am at the Methodist Hall, in Algitha Road.

Various mediums will be taught, including oil paints, watercolours, pastel charcoal, pencils and much more.

The cost is £7 per class.

To book a place call 01754 228477 or 07941 024285.

STICKFORD

* History

A reminder that Stickford Local History Group will be holding its next meeting tomorrow (Thursday, October 18), at 7.30pm, in Stickford Community Centre.

Robin Dennett will be giving a talk about Dennett’s ice cream from the past to the present and he will be bringing samples with him.

Admission is £2.50 for members and £1 for non-members, which includes refreshments.

* Bingo

Prize Bingo will be held in Stickford Community Centre on Monday, October 22.

Doors open at 6.45pm and play begins at 7.30pm.

Everyone is welcome.

* Coffee morning

Stickford Community Centre will be the venue for a coffee morning on Friday, October 26, running from 10.30am to 12pm. Tea or coffee and cake will cost £1.

There will also be a raffle with prizes supplied by those attending the event.

All proceeds go to Stickford Community Centre funds.

