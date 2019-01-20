Don’t think you can afford a new home in East Lindsey? Think again!

A target to build at least 60 new affordable and quality homes every year is already being surpassed by locally-based social housing provider, Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP).

In its five-year plan, Lincolnshire Housing Partnership committed to take ownership or build 535 new affordable homes across North East Lincolnshire, East Lindsey, and Boston, between 2017 and 2022.

That plan of action was launched in 2018, when the new partnership was formed, and it is well on the way to exceeding that target.

In the last two years, including developments from 2017 that were ongoing when the new organisation was born, 245 homes have been either bought new from developers or built by LHP in their entirety.

In East Lindsey, these have included sites at St James, Louth; Wesley Way, Horncastle; and Kings Manor, Coningsby.

Properties at all these sites are being marketed now.

The properties are available for a mix of rented and shared ownership – the scheme that allows people the chance to purchase a share in a new build house.

The rate of social house building in England hit the national headlines this week, with the release of a cross-party commission, stating how three-million new social homes are needed in the next 20 years - more than 6,000 a year.

The commission, launched after the Grenfell Tower disaster, called for the launch of ‘the biggest council and social house building drive in history’ to rescue millions of people from a future in dangerous, overcrowded or unsuitable homes.

LHP’s Chief Executive Murray Macdonald said: “When our Housing Partnership was formed, we made a commitment to become one of the best performing landlords in the country, offering lifetime tenancies and investing in providing more high-quality affordable homes.

“Our performance so far shows we are being true to our word, and this will continue.

“Of course, we welcome the findings of the commission as a recognition of the need for social housing in England and pleased that it reflects what we are trying to do,” he added.

With offices in Boston and Grimsby, LHP is a 12,700-home landlord and was formed in 2018 when Boston’s Mayflower Housing Association merged with its counterpart in North East Lincolnshire, Shoreline Housing Partnership.

More information on homes for sale and shared ownership can be found at www.lincolnshirehp.com