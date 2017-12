Police are warning people to be vigilant if offered cheap perfume after a burglary at a factory shop in Spilsby.

CID officers investigating the crime at the The Factory shop in High Street, have issued a CCTV image in the hope someone can come forward with information.

Burglars broke into the shop at about 2.30am on November 17 and with a selection of perfumes taken.

If you can help police, call 101.