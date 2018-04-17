Dog food manufacturer to ‘em-bark’ on tour of Lincolnshire

A Lincolnshire-based dog food manufacturer will ‘em-bark’ on a tour of the county this week, stopping at Lincolnshire Co-Op stores along the way.

Laughing Dog, based in Old Leake, will take its Morris J Van (Ted) to stores in the Boston, Sleaford, Skegness, Horncastle and Market Rasen area this week.

Dog owners and their four-legged friends are invited to visit Ted when they stop in your area.

Staff at Laughing Dog will be on hand to answer questions and give free samples to tantalise your pooches taste buds.

Below are when Laughing Dog and Ted will be in your area:

• Old Leake Food Store, in Meadow Way, Old Leake - Thursday, April 19

• Heckington Food Store, in High Street, Heckington - Friday, April 20

• Alford Food Store, in Church Street, Alford - Thursday, April 26

• Market Rasen Food Store, in John Street, Market Rasen - Friday, April 27

• Woodhall Spa Food Store, in Clarence Road, Woodhall Spa - Thursday, May 3

As an extra incentive, if you spend £6 or more on Laughing Dog food in your Lincolnshire Co-Op food store on the day, you will receive a free gift from Laughing Dog.

Category manager at Lincolnshire Co-Op, Judy Lyon, said: “Our trading area is packed full of fantastic producers and we’re proud to support them by stocking their products, from local eggs and cheese to ice cream and beers, in our Love Local range.

“Laughing Dog is stocked in all our food stores as part of the range so our four-legged friends can also enjoy great local food.

“We hope lots of pooches will ‘pup’ by and visit the van outside our food stores with their owners and try a sample during the tour.”

• Laughing Dog is part of Fold Hill Foods Ltd, based in Old Leake, Lincolnshire. Click here to find out more.