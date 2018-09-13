Does Skegness need another strip club?

Controversial plans for a new strip club in Skegness have been described a ‘step backwards’ by leading council and police officials.

Taj Bola, who opened KUSH nightclub on Grand Parade in May, is proposing to bring a new French Burlesque theme bar to the town.

Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for Economy and Place Lincolnshire County Council. ANL-181109-103419001

Mr Bola, in an interview with the BBC, insisted his plans would be “tasteful”, including pole, lap and table dancing as well as burlesque dancing shows.

He said: “We want to do something exciting. There will be no nudity in front of house. Girls will be dressed in a seductive, more 1920s way.”

The application has been submitted to East Lindsey District Council by East Coast Resources. However, the decision was adjourned yesterday as the applicant’s solicitor was unable to attend.

Colin Davie, executive councillor for Economy and Place Lincolnshire County Council, told the Standard: “The plan is so 1980s, backward-looking and lacks ambition for a fun, family resort.

“Skeg Vegas is not Las Vegas and will never be - this is a pale imitation of past pastiche. The only person who will benefit will be the owner.”

There were also some harsh words on Twitter for Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones. He said: “The question seems to be, do Lincs people welcome another venue, sorry “classy” venue, offering women as a product?

“Speaking as someone who campaigned for upskirting legislation and sees the stats for sexual offences. I’d say society needs to move forward not backwards - so NO #safertogether.”