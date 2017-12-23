Doctor who has served coast for 15 years retires

A doctor who lists a new bus stop in Ingoldmells as one of his legacies is to take a new life ‘journey’ after retiring from his practice.

Bola Taiwo left his family in Africa 15 years ago to become a partner at the Beacon Medical Practice, serving 22,000 patients in Skegness, Ingoldmells and Chapel St Leonards.His fundraising has been legendary, last year holding a sponsored chilli challenge for the Chapel St Leonards practice.

In his farewell announcement he said: “I have been able to stay this long because of two reasons, my staff and patients. To the former I want to say, you are phenomenally tolerant to keep up with me this long. The fact that I have left behind many ‘daughters’ and ‘granddaughters’ is a testimony of my good relationship with you all. I will always cherish our jokes, laughs and good times together.

“To the patients, your trust and confidence in me allowed me to care for you to my utmost best and I will not forget that. The cooperation you gave all the partners including me was amazing and that is the reason for the high level of our care which I hope will continue.

“On the Community level, my special thanks go to Janice Sutton Dance Academy for all the help throughout the years especially for helping me with the electrification of my village in Africa.

“My stint as the GP representative on the Patient Participation Group was one my most remarkable achievements. The siting of bus stop at our Ingoldmells branch this year is the climax of my fond memories. The fact that I achieved this in the first year of my office which previous doctors had tried and failed for the past 11 years made it more remarkable. I thanked the chairperson, Marigold and other members of the committee for all their help.

“I want to thank my family especially my wife who has put up with my perpetual absence from home due to the geographical location of Skegness.

“Although I have left the Practice in Skegness, Skegness has not left me. I will come back for sure.”