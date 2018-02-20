Do you know this man? Police plea after stolen bank card is used in Skegness area

Police are appealing for help in identifying a man caught on CCTV regarding a stolen bank card used in the Skegness area on several occasions.

The card was taken when a vehicle belonging to a man in his 70s was broken into outside the doctor’s surgery on Simpson Street, Spilsby, on January 26,

Do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him. ANL-180220-102904001

It was then reportedly used on several occasions, including at the Morrison’s store on Wainfleet Road, Skegness.

If anyone has any information relating to this incident, call 101, quoting incident 259 of the 26 January.

If you recognise the man in the picture, also call 101, quoting the above incident number, as he may be able to help with enquiries.