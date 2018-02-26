Do you know this man? Police plea after £1.2k theft of electric toothbrushes in Skegness

Police are appealing for help in identifying a man following the theft of £1,200 worth of electric toothbrushes from a store in Skegness. The man was caught on CCTV entering the Boots store in Lumley Road around the time of the incident.

A man described as having grey hair and beard, and described as wearing a grey and blue horizontal, striped, zipped hoody, and grey tracksuit bottoms, entered the store on numerous occasions in order to de-tag and remove four electric toothbrushes worth £299 each.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 180 000 56 010.