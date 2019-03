Police would like to speak to the man pictured in relation to a theft at the Spar shop on Drummond Road in Skegness.

The man is described as white, late 20s, with tattoos on his right arm.

If you recognise him, please call police on 101, quoting incident reference number 197 of 27 February.

Alternatively you can email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk