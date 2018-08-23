Do you know these these men? Police believe they may be able to help with Skeghness theft investigation

Police are appealing for help in identifying the two men pictured, who they believe may be able to help with a theft investigation.

On August 3, two men – one described as wearing a white vest top, dark baseball cap and pink shorts, and the other man described as wearing a grey long-sleeved top, light coloured shorts and a dark baseball cap – entered the Curry’s store on Heath Road, Skegness.

Do you know this man? Police would like to talk to him in connection with a laptop theft. ANL-180823-153458001

A laptop was reportedly stolen from the store – with a worth of £1,199.

If you believe you can help with this investigation, or you know the identities of the two men pictured, call police on 101, quoting the reference 18000 370776.

Alternatively email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference 18000 370776 in the subject box; or call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org