Do you know these men? Skegness police would like to know

Police are appealing for help in identifying two men who they believe may be able to assist them with an investigation into theft of cosmetics from Superdrug in Skegness.

A quantity of cosmetics were taken from the store at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness on October 20.

Police believe this man may be able to assist them with an investigation into theft of cosmetics from Superdrug in Skegness. ANL-180611-115528001

If you recognise the men in the pictures, or have any information that may help, please contact the police by calling 101, quoting Incident 296 of October 20 or emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.