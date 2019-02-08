Do you know the man in the images?

Police believe the man in the images may be able to assist them following the use of counterfeit notes in Skegness.

On December 17 last year, a man described as between 25 and 40, with short, back and sides style dark hair, dark beard, and wearing a dark green jacket, purchased a hoover using fake £20 notes at the Currys store on Heath Road, Skegness.

A hoover was bought using fake �20 notes. ANL-190802-184630001

This occurred between 6.49pm and 6.53pm in the evening of the Monday.

If you know who the man in the image is, or have any information relating to this incident, please contact police by calling 101, quoting incident 108 of 31 December, or emailing emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting the incident number in the subject line.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111