Police are appealing for witnesses after a transit van was stolen from a caravan park in Chapel St Leonards.

The white Ford Transit, registration number YA06OMZ, was taken from the Golden Palm Resort in South Road at around 11.04am on December 13.

Ir was then driven around the West View Crescent, Draycott Way and surrounding areas of Chapel St Leonards .

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 205 of December 13.