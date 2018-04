Police are appealing for information after four or five men approached a woman in Skegness and stole an amount of cash from her pocket.

The woman was walking along Wainfleet Road, opposite the Rugby Club, at about 4.15pm on April 3 when the men approached her. They were wearing dark clothing. The woman was not injured.

Anyone who saw the encounter is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident reference number 18000149319.