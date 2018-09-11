Did you see a car wing mirror damaged in Skegness?

Police are appealing for help in identifying a man they believe could help with enquiries after a car wing mirror was damaged.

During overnight between September 4 and 5, at around 1.40am, the wing mirror on a blue Toyota Corolla was damaged on Grosvenor Road, Skegness.

Anyone who saw anything, or knows who the person in the picture is, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 59 of 5 September

Alternatively email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference 59 of 5 September in the subject box

You can also call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.