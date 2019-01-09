Devastated owners of Skegness chip shop gutted by blaze vow to reopen

The devastated owners of a popular fish and chip shop in Skegness that was gutted by fire have vowed to be back open as soon as possible.

Lyndsay Ramsay, manager of Seaview Fisheries in Seaview Road, said they had met insurers yesterday (Tuesday) but nothing of the interior - including a new kitchen and air conditioning unit - could be saved.

Fire crews at the scene of a fire at the Seaview Fish and Chip shop in Skegness. ANL-190701-160859001

“We are all devasted - it’s all gone,” said Lyndsay. “It’s our livelihood and 11 people work for us here who all rely on it for their income.

“The business has been here for 13 years, and we’ve invested thousands in it while it’s been in our family.”

The business is owned by Lyndsay’s mum, Marie Ramsay, and her stepfather Fred Hall, and they are all grateful for the messages of support they have received since the fire broke out on Monday afternoon,

“We just want to say a massive thank you for the support and loyalty of our customers,” said Lyndsay. “We will come back from this.”

